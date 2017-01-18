Early mountain snowpack levels good news for irrigators

The snow storms that have moved through our area during the holiday season and afterward have generated large amounts of snow in the mountains.

KNEB meteorologist Don Day says the snow has been so heavy there shouldn’t be much concern about irrigation water in the upcoming season.

Day said, “I haven’t seen this kind of snowpack levels in January in quite awhile.” Day said even if there is just average mountain snowfall the rest of the season, “it’s going to be a really good situation in the spring with the runoff.”

Snowpack in the Upper North Platte River Basin is currently at 131% and the Laramie River Basin is at 126%. The Lower North Platte watershed is around 90%.