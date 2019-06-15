Early Nebraska West Nile Tests Negative Statewide

With the first West Nile Virus case of the season already being reported in Wyoming, early testing in Nebraska has been negative.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell tells KNEB News they usually see the first positive West Nile cases in mosquitoes toward the end of June or early July. She says human cases will generally follow shortly after that.

Schnell says every year throughout the state of Nebraska they trap mosquitoes to be sent to the state lab for testing. She says they began testing last week in the area, and so far tests have come up negative. And she adds that is true so far across the state.

Wyoming, however, is off to an earlier than usual start with that state’s first case involving a Campbell County adult already reported last week.

Schnell warns that with the increased moisture we’ve had this year, there will be more potential pools of standing water for the insects to breed in.

She says municipal spraying does reduce the number of mosquitoes in communities, but the best way you can help reduce the population, especially in rural areas, is making sure you don’t have standing water around your property.