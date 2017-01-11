Early numbers indicate ag land valuation won’t change in 2017

Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos says there may be some good news for rural property owners after spikes in valuation over the last few years.

Ramos says the preliminary outlook on local ag land values for 2017 shows the situation is going to be status quo across the board .

Ramos says because permits are not required for outbuildings in the rural area photos from the the county’s pictometry program during a flight in 2014 picked up a lot of structures that her office was unaware of. So Ramos says she anticipates any valuation increases will come from buildings, not property in 2017, especially with another flight around the county scheduled for this spring.