Early release of water from NP River reservoirs planned to begin in mid-April

With a heavy snowpack in the Wyoming mountains this spring, the Bureau of Reclamation’s March snowmelt runoff forecast above Glendo Dam is at nearly 150% of average.

Bureau of Reclamation Director Mahonri Williams says even with the 1,265,000 acre feet snowmelt runoff projection for this spring it is still 200,000 acre feet behind the runoff of last year.Williams says that is because the projection is focused on snowmelt while the actual runoff last year increased significantly due to spring rains.

Williams says early releases from the North Platte River reservoirs will begin in mid-April after completion of the refurbishing of the north spillway gate at Guernsey Reservoir. He says the releases could be increased during the spring depending on where and when any major spring rains occur.

Last spring overflow in the reservoirs that forced early releases and a wet spring did cause some minor flooding along the river in Scotts Bluff and Morrill County.