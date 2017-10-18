EAS decision in limbo as Airport authority waits for DOT order

The waiting game continues as the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority is hoping for word soon on the assignment of a new airline to take up the Essential Air Service route between Scottsbluff and Denver.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News once the order is signed, the airport can begin working with the airline.

Skelton is hoping the order will come down by the end of this week or next week. But even with the airline selected, Skelton still doesn’t expect to have service in place until early next year.

Skelton said they have requested a waiver on a proposal from the Department of Transportation to eliminate Scottsbluff and Kearney from the Essential Air Service program.

He said they made the same proposal last year, which was unsuccessful, because the airport was between carriers after the departure of Great Lakes and prior to Pen Air beginning service.