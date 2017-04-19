East Overland merchants oppose architect’s proposal to change their street

East Overland merchants made it clear Tuesday night they are excited about gaining state grant money to help them improve their properties, but are opposed to any changes to the street itself.

Architects putting together an improvement plan for the street had suggested narrowing the street to one lane on each side and providing a new connection to Broadway on West 16th Street. But City planner Annie Folck says the merchants Tuesday were opposed to both ideas.

But she says the area is excited about the city making a concerted effort to help the businesses succeed and make the street more attractive to visitors. Folck says she was pleased that 30 people were there to provide their opinions.

Folck says the architects will take the comments provided Tuesday and come back with a finalized plan around the end of May as part of an application for a $350,000 state implementation grant to help make the planned improvements.