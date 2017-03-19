East Overland public input meetings slated for Monday

Residents and business owners from in and around the East Overland area in Scottsbluff are invited to participate in some public input meetings next week.

Meetings will be held on Monday at the Guadalupe Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with residents and from 10:30 to noon for business owners.

Scottsbluff City Planner Annie Folck says input from those meetings will help consultants put together some concepts for the revitalization of East Overland that they will present to the public at an Open House Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Folck says they would like to get as much public input as possible to ensure the revitalization plan is truly reflective of the desires of residents and business owners throughout the neighborhood.