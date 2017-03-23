class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224048 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

East Overland revitalization focus of public meetings

BY Dave Strang | March 23, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
East Overland revitalization focus of public meetings

The revitalization of the East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff is one step closer after a first round of public input open houses concluded Tuesday evening.

Scottsbluff City Planner Annie Folck told KNEB News that architects from studioINSITE, traffic engineers and city representatives received great input from both residents and business owners.

Folck says concepts discussed included reworking the entrance into East Overland from Broadway, looking at different lane configurations and ways to set up the roadway to better accommodate pedestrians and possibly some parking along East Overland.

Folck says they will come back for more public meetings in April after architects with studioINSITE have a chance to polish some of the concepts developed from all of the good input they received so far. After those meetings, she said they should come back with a finalized plan around the end of May.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments