East Overland revitalization focus of public meetings

The revitalization of the East Overland corridor in Scottsbluff is one step closer after a first round of public input open houses concluded Tuesday evening.

Scottsbluff City Planner Annie Folck told KNEB News that architects from studioINSITE, traffic engineers and city representatives received great input from both residents and business owners.

Folck says concepts discussed included reworking the entrance into East Overland from Broadway, looking at different lane configurations and ways to set up the roadway to better accommodate pedestrians and possibly some parking along East Overland.

Folck says they will come back for more public meetings in April after architects with studioINSITE have a chance to polish some of the concepts developed from all of the good input they received so far. After those meetings, she said they should come back with a finalized plan around the end of May.