East Overland revitalization subject of planned meetings/open house

The City of Scottsbluff would like to invite residents and business owners from in and around the East Overland area to participate in some public input meetings next week.

City Planner Annie Folck says they have meetings scheduled Monday at the Guadalupe Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for residents and 10:30 a.m. to noon for business owners.

Folck says the goal of these meetings is to get input from residents and business owners along the corridor on Monday, after which the consultants will put together some concepts for the revitalization of East Overland that they will present to the public at the Open House on Tuesday.

That Tuesday Open House for the General Public will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary in Scottsbluff.

Folck says they would like to get as much public input as possible to ensure that the plan is truly reflective of the desires of residents and business owners throughout the neighborhood. She says they want to find ways to make East Overland a more attractive place for residents from throughout Scottsbluff to visit and invest.

If you have any questions, you can contact Annie Folck at (308) 630-6244.