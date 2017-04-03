East Overland Road Closure placed on County Commission agenda

An emergency item has been placed on the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners agenda this evening after the Roads Department indicated this morning that East Overland in front of Western Sugar factory will be closed for approximately four weeks for road repair beginning April 10th.

Board Chair Mark Masterton admitted he was unaware of the closure prior to this morning. East Overland merchant Gage Norman at the 5th & O Eastco convenience store was not aware either and may be organizing merchants for an appearance at the board meeting later today.

County Public Works Director Bob Bennett says the work being done involves an additional 200 feet of road in front of the sugar factory that is crumbling from truck traffic during the harvest.

Last year the road in front of the factory was closed for over a month to allow Western Sugar to move equipment to their new processing area and so the first 200 feet of repairs on East Overland east from 21st Avenue could be made.

The Commissioners last fall expressed their displeasure with a lack of communication about the closure. Father John Sorensen with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church told the board the closure impacted southeast Scottsbluff residents and businesses and the unilateral action was not appropriate.