Eastern Wyoming College begins search for new VP of Academic Services

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees has decided not to renew the contract of Michelle Landa, the College’s Vice President for Academic Services.

EWC President Rick Patterson recommended to the board that all three of the college’s Vice Presidents, including Rex Cogdill and Ron Laher, have their contract renewed. However the board opted to let Landa’s current contract expire at the end of June.

Because it is a personnel decision, the college cannot comment on the decision.

The search now will begin to find a new Vice President for Academic Services.