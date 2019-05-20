Eastern Wyoming College officials warn of student loan scam calls

Officials at Eastern Wyoming College are warning of a series of scam phone calls involving offers of student loan debt relief.

According to a news release, EWC staff recently received multiple student loan relief scam calls from 1-800-400-7942 to personal cell phones. Voicemails left by the companies include statements such as “I believe we may have called you a while back because you qualify for a reduction in your student loans,” and “You actually have a notification on your federal student loan that you’re not in the lowest possible repayment option.”

EWC spokesperson Tami Afdahl says staff members called back each return number several different times posing as former student borrowers with loan debt, and once as a financial aid administrator, to gather more information. Each call resulted in different information being given to the presumptive borrower, with different business names provided such as Certified Enrollment Center, Student Loan Advisory, and Student Loans Resolution, and several identified themselves as working for the Department of Education.

Afdahl says because these services can seem legitimate, especially to borrowers stressed with meeting monthly student loan payments, EWC’s Financial Aid Office recommends those seeking student loan debt relief work directly with the Department of Education through their federal loan servicer, to never give out a social security or Federal Student Aid number to anyone, and to hang up or don’t respond if a company requires a monthly fee or up-front payment, assures quick loan relief, promises the majority of your loan can be forgiven, or says that the offer is “limited-time-only”.

If you have questions about the legitimacy of a contact can contact EWC’s Financial Aid Office first: 307.532.8224 or 1.866.327.8996 ext. 8224.

For more information about avoiding loan scams, as well as suggestions for what to do if you already shared your information with one of these companies, please go to the Federal Student Aid Avoiding Loan Scams webpage.