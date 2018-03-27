Eastern Wyoming College to break ground on ATEC building

Back in August, Eastern Wyoming College opened the doors for its state of the art Career and Technical Education Center; next month the Torrington campus plans to break ground on its Agricultural Technology Education Center.

This $7.9 million project will increase space for EWC’s Ag Programs and Vet Tech programs.

For years the college has offered agriculture as a major, but Admissions Coordinator Mai Lee Olsen says soon the Torrington campus will be able to have a dedicated ag facility with their own classrooms and labs.

“We’ll have extra lab space for those students to really get that hands-on learning experience,” explains Olsen. “We’ll also have a demonstration area for students to bring in equipment to evaluate livestock and hopefully host some clinics and other things for 4-H.”

The ATEC building will also foster workforce partnerships in the region and will allow EWC to expand its curriculum to provide the foundation for jobs in the primary areas of agriculture.

The ground breaking ceremony for the ATEC facility is scheduled for April 25th, with a completion date set for the fall of 2019.