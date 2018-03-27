class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299892 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Eastern Wyoming College to break ground on ATEC building

BY Ryan Murphy | March 27, 2018
Home News Regional News
Eastern Wyoming College to break ground on ATEC building
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Back in August, Eastern Wyoming College opened the doors for its state of the art Career and Technical Education Center; next month the Torrington campus plans to break ground on its Agricultural Technology Education Center.

This $7.9 million project will increase space for EWC’s Ag Programs and Vet Tech programs.

For years the college has offered agriculture as a major, but Admissions Coordinator Mai Lee Olsen says soon the Torrington campus will be able to have a dedicated ag facility with their own classrooms and labs.

“We’ll have extra lab space for those students to really get that  hands-on learning experience,” explains Olsen. “We’ll also have a demonstration area for students to bring in equipment to evaluate livestock and hopefully host some clinics and other things for 4-H.”

The ATEC building will also foster workforce partnerships in the region and will allow EWC to expand its curriculum to provide the foundation for jobs in the primary areas of agriculture.

The ground breaking ceremony for the ATEC facility is scheduled for April 25th, with a completion date set for the fall of 2019.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments