Eastwood Apartment remodel continues

BY Dave Strang | February 9, 2018
Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities has been awarded state grant funding to continue the remodeling of the Eastwood Apartments building on East Overland.

Twin Cities Development’s Rawnda Pierce says WNHO was awarded $500,000, and they are hopeful to do the majority of the work left.

Pierce says they will completely do at least 10 more apartments, with the possibility of up to 15 more.  She says they are currently installing windows with grant money from the City of Scottsbluff.

Pierce says while they have had challenges, the project is working quite well. She says they currently have only one vacancy with a rising demand for more apartments.

