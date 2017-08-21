Eclipse crowds keep local businesses busy

Monday’s eclipse had a positive impact at many local businesses.

That was the case at the Scottsbluff Runza. Manager Spencer Blomenkamp says going into Eclipse day, they truly didn’t know what to expect.

He says that the crowds came by the masses- and for a brief time they actually ran out of Runza sandwiches. Blomenkamp says finding real estate inside of the restaurant was no easy task.

“We had literally no seats. People were kind of standing, waiting, decided to get their food to go, explains Blomenkamp. “It was definitely one of our busier days.

He says fundraisers for TeamMates or ‘Great Books for Great Kids’ have brought comparable crowds- but says today was up there for one of their busiest to date.