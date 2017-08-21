Eclipse traffic begins early Monday morning

A heavy flow of traffic began pouring into the Valley before the crack of dawn today, a trend that continued on Highway 71 leading up to the eclipse.

Around 7 a.m., an average of 12 cars per minute were passing the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, with many of them en route to viewing sites in Gering, Scottsbluff, Alliance and beyond.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says that they began seeing an increase in traffic starting at 3 a.m. near Cheyenne, and advised motorists to use caution, especially with some early morning heavy fog.

Bill Boyer is broadcasting live from Five Rocks Amphitheater until early Monday afternoon, and you can listen to his traffic updates and more on 94.1 FM or online at http://knebfm.streamon.fm/