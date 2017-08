Eclipse visitors are facing heavy traffic as they head south on Highway 71 back to the Front Range.

Those in their vehicles are urged to use patience as law enforcement tries to merge the traffic from Five Rocks Road in Gering on to Highway 71.

Alliance is also experiencing a traffic jam, probably even more so, as the thousands of people begin filing out of Carhenge and on to Highway 385.

Please use patience as you move drive through the region.