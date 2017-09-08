Eclipse visitors streamed to national monuments

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument staffers have estimated they had 15,000 visitors on eclipse day. That was the number provided today by Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford during a post-eclipse debriefing by the committee that planned activities for the spectacular celestial event.

Morford said,” We expected 5,000 and staff numbers are coming closer to 15,000. Everything went well, there were no incidents and I think everyone had a great time viewing the eclipse.”

Morford said during the afternoon of the eclipse the Scotts Bluff National Monument was swamped and had over 1,200 visitors for the day. Morford figures many of those people who were at Agate came to Gering, and he used staff to direct traffic to the top of the Monument for three and a half hours due to the number of people who visited the Monument.

With the 3,500 people estimated to have been at the three official viewing attractions and at other locations in the area, it appears around 20,000 people, maybe more, were in Scotts Bluff and Sioux County for the eclipse.