Eclipse wows local visitors

BY Kevin Mooney | August 21, 2017
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The amazing, miraculous 2017 solar eclipse is over, and the visitors are returning home, many of them to Colorado.

But for many who came, the trip to Scottsbluff to see it was well worth it. One of those was Bob Kirk of Minneapolis , who traveled in from Fort Collins. Kirk called it “awesome” and “pretty cool”, adding he got some great pictures.

Kirk was one of hundreds of people who viewed the eclipse from the three local public viewing stations.the numbers at those locations were not what was expected. But with the major traffic jam that ensued after the historic event was over, it appears many people viewed the eclipse from other locations.

