Education supporters introduce legislation

A group calling itself “Stand for Schools” announced several bills it says will invest in Nebraska’s future and enable the state’s public schools to better serve all students.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont will introduce a bill in the package to provide mental and behavioral health support to school districts through Nebraska’s 19 Educational Service Units.

Walz also introduced a bill to provide students qualifying for free and reduced lunches under federal guidelines with free breakfast and lunch at no cost to the student.

The package incudes bills aimed at investment in early childhood education; more career training options; and investment in special education; among other items.

The group said many of the proposals would provide direct property tax relief.

