Effort to use oilfield wastewater to irrigate crops proposed

A former rodeo clown is behind an effort to turn oilfield wastewater into something Wyoming ranchers can use to irrigate their crops.

Marvin Nash and his wife have started a business called Encore Green, which seeks to play matchmaker between ranchers who need water and the oil and gas industry that produces quite a bit of it.

Pending permits, the company will take 5,000 barrels of produced water in Laramie County, clean it, test it and use it to water a wheat field on state lands.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Wyoming’s oil and gas companies produced 3.6 billion barrels of water from 2015 to 2016. That water, laced with contaminants from production, was disposed of in myriad ways from injecting it back into the ground to filling disposal ponds.