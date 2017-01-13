Eight felony charges filed in Denver against local pursuit suspect

The man who led Scotts Bluff County authorities on a high speed pursuit through the Twin Cities last month faces eight felony charges in Colorado following his arrest by Denver Police.

The charges outlined in a Denver complaint iagainst 21 year old Juan Naranjo nclude four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, aggravated 1st degree motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a special offender.

Naranjo was arrested by the Denver Police Department early the morning of January 9th. no details about the arrest are available at this time.

A white Cadillac that Naranjo was driving during the December 15th pursuit was recovered in the Bellevue addition of Gering but he was able to elude authorities.

Law enforcement said Naranjo was considered armed and dangerous and emphasized he was a suspect in multiple thefts of motor vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles in Nebraska and Colorado.