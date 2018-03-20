Eight providers asked to submit proposals for region’s mental health services

Region One Behavioral Authority has asked eight applicants to submit proposals to provide mental health services in the region once Panhandle Health Group closes.

All eight applicants had supplied their qualifications in February. The Panhandle Transition Team reviewed them, and all eight applicants were invited to move forward to Phase Two, and submit proposals for service by April 13th.

April 17th the Region 1 Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will review the proposals and make recommendations for new contracts to the Region 1 Behavioral Health Governing Board on April 19th. The selected providers will be notified on April 20th and contract negotiations will begin with the intent of services beginning with the new providers July 1, 2018. The providers will serve residents in and around Scottsbluff, Alliance, Kimball, and Sidney.

Three Consumer Focus Group meetings to provide public input will be held at the Cirrus House Conference Room located at 23 East 15th Street in Scottsbluff. They are…..

March 20th from 10am-Noon

April 18th from 1pm-3pm

May 22nd from 10am-Noon