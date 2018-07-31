Electronic glitch causes delay in county pay being deposited

A later than normal transfer of money from banks caused some concern among county employees who did not find their direct deposit paychecks in their account early this morning.

Scotts Bluff County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says the transfer usually occurs overnight but didn’t happen today until mid morning.

Crable says, ” I’ve been here 12 years and this is the first it has ever happened, and people who have been here even longer says it has never happened. Nobody can explain it, just somewhere there was a glitch and it held it up a bit.”

The issue caused some uproar on social media, but Crable assures employees everyone will get paid today.