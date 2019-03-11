Eleven Panhandle attractions selected for 2019 Passport Program

The Nebraska Tourism Commission is excited to announce the stops that will be part of the 2019 Nebraska Passport program.

Celebrating its 10th year, the Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. In 2018 a record-setting 749 participants in the program made it to every stop.

“There’s no better way to encourage Nebraskans to explore their own state than with this program. The Passport saw another record-breaking year in 2018 and we’re looking forward to seeing how it performs in its 10th year,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Nebraskans truly love to wander and have fun throughout their state, yet I’m amazed by how many people tell us they discover new things to see and do every year.”

The 2019 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories, including Not-At-All What You Thought and Nebraska Stories. As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, several past “fan favorite” Passport stops will be featured. This year’s program represents 60 communities spanning the entire state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.

“The purpose of the Passport program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. In 2019, Passport travelers will experience a variety of unique destinations while creating lifelong memories,” said Erin Wirth, Passport program coordinator.

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2019 information on May 1. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport 2019’ in the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store.

2019 Passport stop categories

Beautiful Nebraska

Bite of Nebraska

Family Fun

Happy Hour

History Alive

Nebraska Stories

Not-At-All What You Thought

Quirky Nebraska

Rural Gems

Shop Nebraska

Selected sites (by town)

The Dotted Daisy (Albion)

Carhenge (Alliance)

Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (Anselmo)

Wagner’s Quilts and Conversation Quilt Shop (Arapahoe)

John G. Neihardt State Historic Site (Bancroft)

Bayard Depot Museum (Bayard)

Homestead National Monument of America (Beatrice)

The Hive & LemonDrop Boutique (Bloomfield)

Kinkaider Brewing Co. (Broken Bow)

The Bluebird (Brownville)

Mariposa (Burwell)

Shotgun Annie’s Saloon & Grill (Callaway)

Prairie Creek Vineyard & Winery (Central City)

Museum of the Fur Trade (Chadron)

Cottontail Vintage (Clarkson)

River’s Edge (Columbus)

Rustic & Red (Cozad)

Post Museum, Fort Robinson (Crawford)

Staab’s Drive Inn (Crawford)

The Brew House (Crete)

The Twisted Mare (Curtis)

John Philip Falter Museum (Falls City)

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park (Fort Calhoun)

Too Far North (Fort Calhoun)

The Tow Line (Fremont)

Blue Blossom Floral & Gifts (Friend)

Scotts Bluff National Monument (Gering)

The Mixing Bowl Café (Gering)

Raising Nebraska (Grand Island)

The Happy Brush (Grand Island)

Schramm Education Center (Gretna)

Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Ranger District (Halsey)

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument (Harrison)

Odyssey (Hastings)

Andrew’s Garden (Kearney)

Stagecoach Gifts (Kearney)

KD Designs Jewelry (Lincoln)

Lincoln Children’s Zoo (Lincoln)

Morrill Hall – University of Nebraska State Museum (Lincoln)

Sehnert’s Bakery & Bieroc Café (McCook)

The Pink Palace (McGrew)

Main Street Market (Milford)

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area (Minatare)

Mullen Arts Center and Meadowlark Market (Mullen)

Kregel Windmill Factory Museum (Nebraska City)

Neligh Mill State Historic Site (Neligh)

Niobrara Valley Vineyards (Nenzel)

Niobrara State Park (Niobrara)

Magnolias Home Decor & Design (Norfolk)

Golden Spike Tower (North Platte)

Oconto Barn Quilt Trail & Charles Horn Sculpture Garden (Oconto)

Mansion on the Hill (Ogallala)

Crystal Forge @Hotshops Art Center (Omaha)

General Crook House Museum (Omaha)

Lithuanian Bakery (Omaha)

Mark Ferrari Specialty Coffees (Oshkosh)

J’s Place (Pierce)

It’s All About Bees! (Ralston)

On the Brix (Red Cloud)

Capitol View Winery & Vineyards (Roca)

Happy Jack Chalk Mine (Scotia)

Red Path Gallery & Tasting Room (Seward)

Springfield Drug & Old Fashioned Soda Fountain (Springfield)

Loup River Distilling (St. Paul)

Sandhill Rivertrips/Ewoldt’s Grocery (Thedford)

Smith Falls State Park (Valentine)

BREW Coffee House & Tasting Room (Valley)

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company (Wayne)

Clayton Museum of Ancient History (York)

Lee’s Legendary Marbles and Collectibles (York)

More information on the Passport program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.