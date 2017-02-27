Eleven Panhandle sites selected for 2017 Nebraska Passport Program

The Nebraska Tourism Commission is pleased to announce the stops that will be in the summer 2017 Nebraska Passport.

“We’re excited to continue this program for an eighth year. The Passport inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting small businesses, attractions and hidden gems,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Every year since its inception the program has gained popularity. In 2016, more than 87,000 total stamps were collected and we expect 2017’s participation to be even better.”

The 2017 Passport will again feature 80 attractions on 10 themed tours with one tour honoring the state’s sesquicentennial. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.

“The 2017 Passport program is focused on giving travelers truely memorable experiences,” said Passport program coordinator Erin Wirth. “The 80 Passport stops offer a mix of thrilling, relaxing and unique adventures. Passport travelers will create lifelong memories while they have fun exploring Nebraska. From discovering Nebraska’s hidden gems to celebrating Nebraska’s 150th birthday, the 2017 Passport showcases what makes Nebraska special.”

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at http://nebraskapassport.com/ requestyourpassport/. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App for their smartphone and get stamped digitally, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the passport app will be updated with the 2017 information on May 1. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search ‘NE Passport’ in the Apple App Store or the Google Play App Store.

Prizes for this year’s participants will be announced at a later time.

Selected Sites: