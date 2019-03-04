Elite Urgent Care & Family Medicine opens, hopes to fill health care gap

A new health care facility has opened in Scottsbluff, seeking to fill what staff says is one of the needs hitting medical services in rural Nebraska.

Nurse-Practitioner Alicia Gonzales-Longoria, APRN, tells KNEB News the newly-opened Elite Urgent Care and Family Medicine is a dual model clinic, something she noticed was missing from the area over the past five years.

Gonzales-Longoria says the medical practice will be able to allow walk-ins to address both types of health care needs. “I think there’s a huge gap in family medicine, in general, in rural areas like we have”, says Gonzales-Longoria, “and so, other places you might not be able to walk in and do blood-sugar or hypertension or those type of chronic issues, you can really only walk-in for a one-time illness type of visit.”

The clinic will have the ability to see patients with chronic or acute care management, has an on-site x-ray suite and point-of-care laboratory.

The medical office is on the 2nd floor of the Elite Health Center at Highway 71 and 42st street, and will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m