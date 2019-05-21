Emergency Medical Practitioners Recognized During EMS Week

This week is the 45th annual National EMS Week, recognizing EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities.

During the Scottsbluff City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Raymond Gonzales read a proclamation noting the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well being of the community.

EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

EMS WEEK PROCLAMATION read by Mayor Gonzales…

WHEREAS, emergency medical services is a vital public service; and WHEREAS, the members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week; and WHEREAS, access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury; and WHEREAS, the emergency medical services system consists of emergency physicians, emergency nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, educators, administrators and others; and WHEREAS, the members of emergency medical services teams, whether career of volunteer, engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their life saving skills; and WHEREAS, it is appropriate to recognize the value and the accomplishments of emergency medical services providers by designating Emergency Medical Services Week; now THEREFORE, I Raymond Gonzales, Mayor of the City of Scottsbluff, in recognition of this event do herby proclaim the week of May 19th through the 25th, 2019 as EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES WEEK.

With the theme EMS: Anytime, Anywhere, We’ll Be There.