Nebraska officials say inmates in a 16-cell, single-person unit at a prison with a history of riots attacked another inmate and set a fire after the doors on their cells were opened by mistake.

A written release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the doors at Tecumseh State Correctional Institute are operated by a computerized system and that the cell doors opened unexpectedly around 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the cause of the error is under investigation.