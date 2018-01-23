Endangered Missing Advisories designed to find missing people at risk

Governor Ricketts plus state and local law enforcement announced Tuesday a new “Endangered Missing Advisory” plan designed to quickly find missing people who are at risk.

EMA’s will enhance law enforcement’s ability to quickly find endangered missing people through regional alerts sent to local broadcasters, without “over-alerting” the public through statewide EAS alerts.

Governor Ricketts says the public is encouraged to sign up at the Nebraska State Patrol website to personally receive the alerts that are being forwarded to the media if they don’t have access to a broadcast outlet.

The alerts will not be provided statewide like an Amber Alert so the public can understand the difference between the two and avoid over-alerting the public.