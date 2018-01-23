class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285966 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Endangered Missing Advisories designed to find missing people at risk

BY Kevin Mooney | January 23, 2018
Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his State of the State address to lawmakers on January 10, 2018 in Lincoln

Governor Ricketts plus state and local law enforcement announced Tuesday a new “Endangered Missing Advisory” plan designed to quickly find missing people who are at risk.

EMA’s will enhance law enforcement’s ability to quickly find endangered missing people through regional alerts sent to  local broadcasters, without “over-alerting” the public through statewide EAS alerts.

Governor Ricketts says the public is encouraged to sign  up at the Nebraska State Patrol website to personally receive the alerts that are being forwarded to the media if they don’t have access to a broadcast  outlet.

 

The alerts will  not be provided statewide like an Amber Alert so the public can understand the difference between the two and avoid over-alerting the public.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
