The two young boys that were subject to a Wednesday afternoon Endangered Missing Advisory have been found safe in Utah.

On Wednesday evening, the Nebraska State Patrol says the advisory for two-year-old Stanley Skidmore and one-year-old Franklin Blakely was cancelled. The boys were reportedly last seen in Sidney on Saturday and police were concerned that they might be in danger.

For more information about Endangered Missing Advisory alerts, you can visit http://nsp.ne. gov/ema