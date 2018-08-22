Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Charles Folsom.

The Fremont Police Department is attempting to locate Charles Folsom, who is a 90 year old, white male, approximately 5’09″ tall, approximately 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and who is bald.

Folsom was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants. Folsom currently has a sling on his right arm and drives a 2006 Gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Nebraska license plate number 5-B2344.

Folsom was last seen in the Fremont, Nebraska, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on August 21, 2018. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Fremont Police Department at 402-727-2677, immediately.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H