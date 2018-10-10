Endangered Missing Advisory issued for toddlers last seen in Sidney

The Sidney Police Department has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for two young boys.

Today’s alert says the Sidney Police Department is attempting to locate two-year-old Stanley Skidmore and one-year-old Franklin Blakely. Police believe they may be endangered, and were last seen in a blue Chrysler mini-van with Iowa license plates GBK096.

Skidmore is described as a bi-racial boy with black hair and brown eyes, and Blakely is described as a white boy with light brown hair. They were last seen in Sidney on October 6th, in an unknown direction of travel.

Police say they may be traveling with 24-year-old Cherokee Blakely and 45 year old Donald Winslow. If you know of their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515 or 911.

This Endangered Missing Advisory alert is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska. For more information visit http://nsp.ne. gov/ema