Equity outfit buying Nebraska-based telecommunications firm

A private equity firm is buying Nebraska-based telecommunications company Great Plains Communications.

The buyer is Grain Management, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Sarasota, Florida. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Great Plains says Grain Management will help Great Plains expand its presence throughout the Midwest.

The purchase price hasn’t been disclosed.

Great Plains is based in Blair, and provides services to Chadron, Hay Springs, Rushville and Gordon. It offers digital phone, cable television and internet among its services. It was founded in 1910 as a local telephone company.