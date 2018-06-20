class="post-template-default single single-post postid-318891 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Equity outfit buying Nebraska-based telecommunications firm

BY Associated Press | June 20, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Equity outfit buying Nebraska-based telecommunications firm

A private equity firm is buying  Nebraska-based telecommunications company Great Plains Communications.

The buyer is Grain Management, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Sarasota, Florida. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Great Plains says Grain Management will help Great Plains expand its presence throughout the Midwest.

The purchase price hasn’t been disclosed.

Great Plains is based in Blair, and provides services to Chadron, Hay Springs, Rushville and Gordon. It offers digital phone, cable television and internet among its services. It was founded in 1910 as a local telephone company.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments