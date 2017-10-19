Erdman: Bold proposal will force colleagues to take a stand on property tax relief

State Senator Steve Erdman says a bold proposal he plans to introduce in the upcoming legislation session will force his colleagues to take a stance on property tax relief legislation.

The proposal crafted by a coalition of homeowner, agricultural and business interests would provide income tax credits equal to up to 50% of the property taxes paid to school districts, Erdman says the intent is to provide the credits on your state income tax return but not impact school funding. Lawmakers would need to determine how to fund the estimated $1.1 billion in refunds.

Erdman says Nebraskans have indicated it is time creative measures like this one should be considered seriously by lawmakers. Erdman emphasizes that a January poll shows 79% of Nebraskans believe property taxes are too high.

Erdman believes “serious” budget cuts and removing many of the state’s sales tax exemptions would help pay for the refunds.

The coalition plans to launch a petition drive to put the same proposal before voters next fall if lawmakers do not act this session.