Erdman expresses concern about administrative support for troopers

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard says his main concern following a lengthy investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol is that troopers are not getting enough support from their superiors.

The investigation into allegations that the agency mishandled internal investigations resulted in one lieutenant colonel retiring, one sergeant resigning and one trooper being fired. Additionally, two officers were demoted and two others received unspecified punishments.

Erdman says the people in the field need to know their administrators have their back and the lack of support may be impacting their decisions in the field.

Erdman says the investigation by the State Patrol involving a couple of incidents in the panhandle took too long, should have been conducted by an agency out of the Patrol, and left Troop E short-handed when people were put on administrative leave.

Erdman says he has a meeting scheduled with the Patrol administration in late January to discuss his concerns.