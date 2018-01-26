Erdman: Hearing testimony showed citizens support his bill

Bayard Senator Steve Erdman says the citizens of Nebraska proved Thursday that the Legislature’s Revenue Committee must move his property tax relief plan out of committee for full debate.

Erdman told KNEB News that he accomplished his goal Thursday of showing the committee that property tax relief is the number one issue facing the state. He maintains the testimony indicated he has support from citizens, both urban and rural and from business and agriculture. He claims the ones opposed don’t represent the people of Nebraska.

Erdman said, “I told the committee now you have a decision to make.. If you do not advance the bill, then you are agreeing with the lobbyists, the unions and the non-profits. The people around that table say they represent the citizens of Nebraska. I said if you do represent the people of Nebraska and you heard them speak today about the property tax relief problem, you must advance the bill. And I didn’t get any response out of the committee.”

The opposition continues to say that Erdman has not shown how he will pay for the over one billion dollars in tax credits provided in his plan

Erdman says he may not show how to fund his measure, claiming “it would be very naive on my part to tell this body of forty nine people what to do. Erdman says history shows “when the legislature is forced to make a decision, they can do that.”