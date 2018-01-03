Erdman: Property tax #1 problem for both urban and rural residents

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard says both urban and rural interests are getting behind his property tax proposal that would provide tax credits of up to 50% to property owners for the dollars they provide K-12 education.

Erdman says half a dozen urban residents were recently in his office to tell him property tax is driving residents from the state. Erdman says they told him their property tax bill is more than what they used to pay for their mortgage, insurance and taxes. combined. They also said their grandchildren children were planning to leave the state after graduation because property taxes.

Erdman said ,”It is a burden on everybody. Whether its agriculture, commercial or residential , property tax is the number one problem.”

Erdman has suggested “real” budget cuts or elimination of sales tax exemptions could pay for the over one billion dollars in tax credits in his proposal.

Governor Pete Ricketts says Erdman’s proposal does only half the work and eliminating sales tax exemptions is simply a “tax shift”.