Erdman: “Property tax burden needs to be less than it is now”

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard says the legislature needs to pass something in the closing 60 days of this session that helps relieve some of the property tax burden in the state.

Erdman has introduced a bill that would base ag land values on income that the land could potentially produce rather than on sale prices for land. Governor Ricketts has introduced a similar bill, but Erdman says is more defined in its language so values are strictly based on income and attempts to remove the state from being involved in the valuation process.

A hearing has already been held on Ricketts’ valuation bill and a hearing on Erdman’s bill is slated for this Friday. Erdman says he’s willing to mesh his bill with the Governor’s bill in an effort to make sure some type of ag valuation bill is approved in this session.

Erdman intends the bill to be his priority legislation.