Erdman: Spending cuts before any tax relief bill that increases taxes

State Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard says spending cuts are still needed before the legislature considers any bill that would raise taxes to provide property tax relief.

An alternative property tax relief bill would increase the sales tax by half a cent, possibly hike cigarette taxes and eliminate several sales tax exemptions to provide immediate, substantial property tax relief. Erdman says lawmakers still need to look at the spending side before talking about new taxes.

Erdman told KNEB News, ” We need to be sure before we talk about new revenue we make some cuts, and we haven’t made any cuts yet. We need to make government responsible for what they do.”

Erdman says one area the state needs to review is its “Tax Advantage” incentive act for new business. Erdman says it is ” a snowball going down the hill” that needs to be reigned in before too much is given away for too little. Erdman says the state pays too much in tax credits for jobs that don’t pay well.

He says if the tax incentive act is not controlled it could be giving away well over a billion dollars in incentives within three or four years .