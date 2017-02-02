Estes: More public awareness of theater community outreach programs needed

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says a community forum Wednesday showed the theater needs to make the public more aware of their community outreach programs.

Estes says the public is well aware of the theater’s regular weekend movies and the quality of their annual Performing Arts Series. But he says there does not appear be as much knowledge about the interaction with students and other public service programs conducted by the theater.

Estes says the forum participants did talk about wanting more themed events, including classic films. he says that can be done depending on the sponsorship interest and how it fits into the budget.

Estes says an actual report on what was discussed will be compiled over the next month and released in March that will highlight theater priorities.