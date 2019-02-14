ESU 13 Board Selects Dr. Andrew Dick to succeed Jeff West as Administrator

The three finalists for the Educational Service Unit #13 Administrator position interviewed with the board last night, and today it was announced that current Scottsbluff High School Assistant Principal Dr. Andrew Dick has been selected and has accepted the post.

The vacancy comes after Dr. Jeff West, who has led ESU #13 for the past 11 years- announced that he’ll be leaving at the end of the school year after accepting a new job opportunity in Pennsylvania.

ESU #13 School Board President Mark Sinner says that Dr. Dick is “very pleased and excited for this new opportunity and the challenges that lay before the unit.” Sinner says the plan is to have him learn from Dr. West while he is still on the job for a more streamlined transition.

In a statement, Dr. Dick said, “I am honored, humbled and thrilled to be the next Administrator at ESU 13. Jeff leaves big shoes to fill. The interview process and my interactions with the board, directors, staff and area superintendents left me with no question that this was the position that I wanted.”

Dr. Dick has been with the Scottsbluff Public School District since 2006. He earned his Nebraska Standard Administrative Certificate, Principal 7-12, in 2006 and his Doctorate of Education from the University of Nebraska in May of 2010 in Educational Leadership.

The other two finalists for the position were Bayard Public Schools Superintendent Travis Miller and Perkins County Schools Superintendent Phillip Picquet.