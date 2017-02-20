ESU #13 Mid Winter Conference gives teachers additional skills

Over 1,300 area educators are participating in the 31st annual ESU #13 Mid-Winter Conference Monday across four locations in Scottsbluff and Gering.

The annual mid-winter conference is an opportunity for educators to enhance their knowledge, learn from content experts, and add to their tool boxes of skills and ideas. It is designed to increase teacher skills and thus impact student learning across the region.

ESU #13’s Michelle Kezler told KNEB News the conference covers a wide variety of topics and the sessions are specific to math, science, and other sectors of education. Kezler says they always get good feedback from educators.

Sessions were underway Monday at the Harms Advanced Technology Center, the Gering Civic Center, Gering High School, and the Hampton Inn.