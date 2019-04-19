ESU 13’s Dr. Jeff West Heads East

After serving ESU 13 for more than a decade, Dr. Jeff West and his wife Laura are moving to Pennsylvania for a new job opportunity.
KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Dr. West this week, to talk about the work he’s done, his successor, and more.
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
WEATHER ALERT
After serving ESU 13 for more than a decade, Dr. Jeff West and his wife Laura are moving to Pennsylvania for a new job opportunity.
KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Dr. West this week, to talk about the work he’s done, his successor, and more.