Ethanol industry applauds lifting of ban on year-round sales of high-ethanol gasoline

President Trump today is announcing the lifting of a federal ban on summer sales of higher-ethanol blends like E-15.

Farm states and supporters of ethanol have been pushing the Administration to follow through on a promise to lift the ban. Nebraska Ethanol Board Administrator Sarah Caswell says once the EPA completes their rulemaking process to allow the sale of the higher blends this summer, a number of people in Nebraska will benefit.

Caswell says, “It will benefit any ethanol stakeholder in Nebraska, including farmers, ethanol producers, consumers and communities. it will really positively impact our entire state.”

Caswell says the announcement should lead to better commodity prices across the board. Caswell says the ethanol industry has been pushing for this for seven years and is grateful that after several sessions with the President, he has agreed to lift the ban and help rural America.