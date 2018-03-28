Evacuated Torrington residents return to homes following gas leak

A natural gas leak caused when a main was struck in a construction zone a couple blocks just outside of downtown forced Torrington High students to be evacuated for about an hour this morning.

Torrington Fire Department Public Information Officer Chuck Kenyon says a contractor working in an alley between Main Street and West A and West 23rd and West 24th Avenues struck a main gas line around 9:45 a.m.

Kenyon says they evacuated a three block radius area including the high school when the first report came in it was a 4″ main line. Kenyon says the evacuation area was changed to a one block radius when they learned it was a smaller 2″ line and the students were allowed to return to school.

Kenyon says Black Hills Energy called in welders from Douglas and Cheyenne to help isolate the breach and shut off service. Residents returned to their homes early this afternoon and were expected to gain service again soon after.