Evening disturbance at Scotts Bluff jail resolved with no injuries

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says there were no injuries after a disturbance inside the maximum security area at the county detention center.

Overman says three inmates barricaded themselves inside a cell and would not come out, resulting in response from the Sheriff’s Office, Gering Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and detention officers around 7:15 p.m.

Overman says the inmates were upset with staff members and possessed a set of handcuffs and a container of urine which they threatened to use against staff.

After a discussion with the inmates, law enforcement was able to talk them out of the cell and the situation was resolved.

Overman says no charges are planned against the three men.

The law enforcement response was completed around 8:30 p.m.