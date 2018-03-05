class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295175 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Evening disturbance at Scotts Bluff jail resolved with no injuries

BY Kevin Mooney | March 5, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Evening disturbance at Scotts Bluff jail resolved with no injuries

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says there were no injuries after a disturbance inside the maximum security area at the county detention center.

Overman says three inmates barricaded themselves inside a cell and would not come out, resulting in response from the Sheriff’s Office, Gering Police,  Nebraska State Patrol,  and detention officers around 7:15 p.m.

Overman says  the inmates were upset with staff members and possessed a set of handcuffs and a container of urine which they threatened to use against staff.

After a discussion with the inmates, law enforcement was able to talk them out of the cell  and the situation was resolved.

Overman says no charges are planned against the three men.

The law enforcement response was completed around 8:30 p.m.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments