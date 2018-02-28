Everybody safe after roof collapses at downtown Scottsbluff building

Everybody is safe and out of the building after a roof collapsed in a structure at 19th and Broadway in Scottsbluff.

Scanner traffic had initially indicated there were several people trapped in the back of Flyover Brewing Company, but emergency personnel indicated that everyone was outside in the front of the building when they arrived.

KNEB’s Ryan Murphy reports the northwest portion of the roof collapsed into the building. Several ambulances responded to the scene, and one contractor was transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West. His name has not been released at this time.

The area has been sealed off as firefighters and Police investigate the situation and the Fire Department’s ladder truck was being used to inspect the damage and the resulting debris inside the building.

Broadway from 18th Street to 20th Street were blocked off as well as 19th Street from Avenue A to Broadway as the investigation continued.