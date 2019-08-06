Everything’s set for 23rd Annual National Night Out in Scottsbluff

Some 90 organizations and entities including law enforcement agencies and fire departments will be on hand in downtown Scottsbluff Tuesday evening for the 23rd Annual National Night Out.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub tells KNEB News it’s a positive experience for kids, families and officers alike. “Everybody enjoys it. I’m estimating last year we probably had 1,200 show up,” says Straub, “It’s just a positive interaction, and it’s nice to see the kids having fun.”

In addition to food vendors, music and information booths, goodie bags will be available to the first 500 kids that stop by the booth for the Scottsbluff Police Department’s.

Games and activities go from 6 to 8 p.m., and include a Nerf gun shoot-out, ring toss, as well as the car-motorcycle and bike show and the car stereo contest. You can find more information on the event at the Scottsbluff Police Department’s Facebook page.