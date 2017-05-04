EWC announces new President

The Eastern Wyoming College Board announced Thursday that Dr. Lesley Travers, of Casper, Wyoming, has been offered and has accepted the position of EWC President. Patterson was selected from six candidates who visited the EWC campuses in Torrington and Douglas, and participated in the final selection steps.

Dr. Travers, who will start in her new position July 1st, currently serves as the Dean of the School of Business and Industry at Casper College, a position she has held since 2009

Dr. Travers said “This is the realization of a huge dream and I am humbled and honored to be chosen as Eastern Wyoming College’s President. Eastern Wyoming College has a great history that spans almost 70 years and is a leader among Wyoming community colleges. It is with excitement and trepidation as I look ahead to the coming years.

Travers added, “I will endeavor to bring my best to this college every day; you can expect lots of energy and new ideas. You can also expect good listening and hard work.

EWC Trustee President John Patrick thanked Dr. Rick Patterson for “his commitment and dedication to EWC as witnessed by his willingness to assume the Presidency at a difficult moment for our college, and to steer it successfully through the stressful situations created by significant funding cuts imposed during a period of decreasing funding from the State of Wyoming,”